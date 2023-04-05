Video shows 2 men teasing wild moose get charged by it; no injuries reported except 'bruised egos'

A video shows two men in Montana teasing a moose before it charges them.

BIG SKY, Mont. -- Two men in Montana are lucky to be alive after a moose charged at them, despite ignoring warnings from residents to leave the animal alone.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a group warning the two men to get away from the moose.

However, they didn't listen.

The video shows one of the men mocking the neighbor's concern and making gestures at the moose.

"It's a God damn wild animal, get the f*** away from it," the man is heard yelling in the video.

After one of the men touches the animal, the moose turns towards and suddenly begins to charge. The man falls over and begins to scramble away.

The person who recorded the video said neither men were hurt, other than some "bruised egos."