Mother charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom charged after forgetting to drop child off at day care

ORLANDO, Florida --
A Florida woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left in a hot car all day.

Kit Noelle Pollard was found dead inside the SUV Friday at a Sanford gas station.

Seminole County jail records show 29-year-old Kailyn Pollard of Sorrento was held without bail Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Pollard forgot to take her daughter to daycare Friday morning and left her in the vehicle for seven hours as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees.

The mother drove to Olive Garden to pick up dinner and then stopped for gas when she realized her daughter was in the rear-facing car seat in the back, according to the arrest report.

The child was already dead when authorities arrived at the gas station, police said.

Jail records did not show whether Pollard had an attorney.

The girl was the second hot car death reported Friday in Florida. In a separate case, a 4-year-old boy died after being found alone in a locked car outside an Orange County school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carchild left in carchild deathu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News