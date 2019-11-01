Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.

Police say a driver struck the 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Witnesses say the two were crossing the street, the little one in a costume, as they were out trick-or-treating.

"I just heard the hollering, the kids screaming," said neighbor Tammy Hickman.

She says she saw kids coming her way for candy. The next thing she knew she heard was those screams.

Hickman said, "I came outside and I heard hollering, and the gentleman that hit the kids came over and sat down in front of me. He was crying and said, 'I didn't see them. I didn't see them.' I put my hand on his back and told him to 'calm down.'

Both victims were flown to an area hospital. They are listed in critical condition at this time.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
