'My worst nightmare come true:' Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "This is really my worst nightmare come true," Sarah Weir's 2-year-old son John Weir is missing.

Saturday morning an Amber Alert was issued stating the child was abducted by his father Steven Weir.



Sarah said she last saw him three days ago.

"I worry that he would do harm to himself or John or maybe someone else," she said.

Law enforcement says they believe Steven is driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate 5SKT544. He is believed to be "armed and dangerous." Traffic billboards displayed the warning with the driver's vehicle information.

Authorities are searching across the state. Sarah said she believes Steven has left California.

"I think he might be traveling to a different state to try to find a new place to hang out," she said.

According to Sarah, she filed for divorce a few months ago and things have been rocky ever since.

Sarah said her son John is in need of medical care as he suffers from a neurological muscle disorder and has a weakened immune system.

She desperately wants him back, "I love him and I hope he's safe and that he comes home."

Steven Weir is 5'10", 300 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with cargo pants.

2-year-old John Weir was wearing a blue t-shirt with tan shorts.

Authorities say if you see the vehicle, do not approach. Immediately call 911.
