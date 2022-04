Porterville woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of her baby

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville woman could face life in prison after being charged for the death of her baby.Angelica Castro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Police arrested her in January 2018 after doctors found suspicious injuries on her 5-month-old daughter.When officers initially questioned Castro, she claimed she might have accidentally hit the child while they were sleeping.The doctor who tried to revive the baby later testified that a CAT scan showed the infant had multiple brain bleeds and skull fractures.Castro will be sentenced in May. She faces 15 years to life in prison.