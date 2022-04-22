Porterville woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of her baby

Porterville woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of her baby

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville woman could face life in prison after being charged for the death of her baby.

Angelica Castro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Police arrested her in January 2018 after doctors found suspicious injuries on her 5-month-old daughter.

When officers initially questioned Castro, she claimed she might have accidentally hit the child while they were sleeping.

The doctor who tried to revive the baby later testified that a CAT scan showed the infant had multiple brain bleeds and skull fractures.

Castro will be sentenced in May. She faces 15 years to life in prison.

