Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Southwest Fresno.

Police say officers found the motorcyclist pinned under a pickup truck near Stanislaus Avenue and the Highway 99 on-ramp around 6:30 p.m.

The rider was freed, then taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating as they work to determine what led up to the crash.