CHP: Motorcyclist killed after pulling out in front of a big rig in Madera County

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a big rig in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Avenue 18 1/2 on the Highway 99 overpass.

The CHP says the motorcyclist was struck after they pulled into the path of an oncoming big rig.

The eastbound lane of the Avenue 18 1/2 overpass is closed as officers investigate the crash.
