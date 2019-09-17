accident

Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff

A motorcyclist miraculously survived a terrifying fall from a Colorado cliff and was able to capture it all on camera.

His helmet camera captured every moment, as Rick Hogge, went off a cliff and into a rushing river last month.

In the video, you can see Hogge trying to maneuver around a few rocks when he hits a rock causing his handlebars to turn too far to the left.

Hogge says he then accidentally hit the throttle sending him off the cliff. He says he fell about 60 to 70 feet into the water below.

Amazingly, Hogge walked away uninjured.
