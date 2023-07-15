From the valley floor to the mountain peaks, you will notice a big difference in temperatures as the Central Valley heat wave sets in.

Trying To Escape the Heat? Mountain Communities Are Open and Ready

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the valley floor to the mountain peaks, you will notice a big difference in temperatures as the Central Valley heat wave sets in.

"First and foremost, almost 30 degrees cooler, that's the most important thing you're getting away from, we've got everything for just about anybody up here," explained Troy Cohee, Director of Operations with China Peak.

China Peak is just one of the many destinations offering new attractions including live music and a bike park for all levels of experience.

"We have the top half opening this weekend and the bottom half opening next weekend, if people have been paying attention, we've got some wood ramps that we are going to be getting out there. A ton of new stuff for our riders," added Cohee.

If mountain biking isn't your speed and you're looking for something more relaxing, people can also head out to Huntington Lake and rent a kayak or a boat.

"Huntington Lake is rated the top 10 sailing lakes in North America, in the Top 10," said Scott "Scooter" Holmes, Fresno Resident.

"The races start at 11 and after that the races can start anytime," added Holmes.

Experienced sailors will be hitting the lake and competing in this weekend's High Sierra Regatta, and beyond the competing, people will be treated to good food, atmosphere, and plenty of replenished water.

"When there was the drought, it was absolutely awful, it was a little puddle out there. And now it's just so wonderful to see everything back to life," said Heidi Markland, Clovis resident.

"Shaver Lake has a lot more beach area for valley residents to enjoy than Huntington, but I would recommend Huntington for its slower pace and its more casual lifestyle," added Bob Markland, Clovis resident.

The forecasted temperatures here at the lake will be in the 80s this weekend, a big difference to those triple digits on the valley floor and there'll be plenty to do, including the "High Sierra Regatta," the national sailboat championship happening this weekend.

