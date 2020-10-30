Mountain lion rescued from NorCal wildfire has first playdate with sister cubs: VIDEO

They are all orphans who were rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.
A CAL FIRE firefighter found Captain Cal wandering alone with with severe burns on his paws. California Fish & Game brought him to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.
The sisters were found a couple of weeks later without their mother but otherwise in good condition.
Three's company! 🐱🐱🐱#CaptainCal and our 2 orphaned mtn lion females finally got to meet each other "paws-to-paws", as you can see, it was a heartwarming hit! As our head vet Dr. Herman put it: "Rough and tumble, then a long snuggle."— Oakland Boo 🎃 (@oakzoo) October 29, 2020
Follow:https://t.co/yI3ytutEAC pic.twitter.com/Mnc3jEBI4N
The three cubs were put into the same pen for the first time this week. The zoo called it a "heartwarming hit."
The zoo says the cubs can't be released back into the wild.
But they will have each other until a permanent home can be found.
