Mountain lion rescued from NorCal wildfire has first playdate with sister cubs: VIDEO

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An orphaned mountain lion cub rescued from a Northern California wildfire just had his first play date with two sister mountain lions.They are all orphans who were rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.A CAL FIRE firefighter found Captain Cal wandering alone with with severe burns on his paws. California Fish & Game brought him to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.The sisters were found a couple of weeks later without their mother but otherwise in good condition.The three cubs were put into the same pen for the first time this week. The zoo called it a "heartwarming hit."The zoo says the cubs can't be released back into the wild.But they will have each other until a permanent home can be found.