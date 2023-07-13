Lawn mower sparks fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say a lawn mower sparked a fire in Fresno County on Wednesday.

The fire just after 1 pm at a home near Temperance and Olive Avenues, just outside Fresno city limits.

The fire burned two outbuildings and three yards.

A power pole also burned all the way through.

Fire investigators say a man was using a lawnmower when the fire sparked and spread quickly.

While he was trying to do the right thing by keeping his weeds down, first responders say he made one mistake.

"Unfortunately, he was doing it at the wrong time of day. It just took a small spark to get this grass going. We're looking at a day right now where its about 100 degrees outside low humidity. so this is the prime time for fires to start," explained Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Dan O'Meara.

Firefighters say with this hot weather, you should do any type of mowing in the early morning or at night.

Officials say they got this fire quickly knocked down but not as fast as they would have liked to because they had to keep firefighters hydrated and safe in the heat.