8 MS-13 members arrested, 2 still wanted for homicides in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday, a seven-count indictment charging ten local MS-13 gang members was unsealed.

The ten charged are accused of kidnapping, drug trafficking and murder in aid of racketeering.

"Some have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to time in prison up to greater than ten years," said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, Phil Talbert.

Some of the cases are still working through the court system.

One of the men responsible for the kidnapping and murder of a rival gang member has already been convicted and is serving a life sentence.

Two of the men, Jose Armando Torres-Garcia and Jose Santos Hernandez-Otero, are still on the loose.

They're both considered armed and dangerous.

"Looking back at these homicides, they were very gruesome. Many times the use of a machete. Some occurred in Mendota, others in outlying areas outside of Mendota within Fresno County," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Authorities began a multi-agency investigation into MS-13 homicides in Mendota in 2015.

The remote town of about 12,000 in western Fresno County has been a hot spot for gang activity.

"They prey upon those in the community. By whatever means possible, extortion, kidnapping, homicide. They look to intimidate people. They look to intimidate, and that's how they gain control over the community," said Zanoni.

The sheriff notes that since the operation wrapped up, there has not been an MS-13-related murder in Mendota.

They believe there is still a presence of MS-13 in Mendota, but members are laying low after this bust.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Torres-Garcia or Hernandez-Otero should call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Reports can also be sent to the FBI tip website.

