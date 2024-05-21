First arraignments, not guilty pleas in 'Operation Gridlock' gang crackdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several of the people accused of being Fresno's most violent criminals appeared before county judges for the first time Tuesday, just days after police announced the arrests of nearly three dozen people.

Action News was there as Edward Tucker's assigned public defender entered his plea.

"Not guilty plea and denials to be entered," Judge Gabriel Brickey said after hearing the public defender state the plea. "Discovery is ordered to be provided."

Court documents obtained by Action News show prosecutors have charged the 34-year-old with shooting at a person.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office says Tucker is a gang member and had it out for another member of his gang's alliance.

The details began unraveling last fall when Fresno Police started a gang and drug crackdown that they are calling Operation Gridlock.

"They discovered four of the most violent gangs here in the Fresno community (started) building alliances, and they were involved in certain criminal activity," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said last Friday.

Over several months, investigators confiscated nearly 60 guns, drugs, and cash.

At one of the raids here, an undercover investigator carried a bag marked "Location #20."

Officials also uncovered a human trafficking network with Valley ties.

"Some primary hubs of the human trafficking was Fresno, Las Vegas, and Bakersfield," Chief Balderrama said. "10 human trafficking victims were rescued."

In documents filed with the court, prosecutors also say Jaziah Cooper, Curtis Christy, and Javonte Page encouraged women to become prostitutes, all at the direction of their criminal street gangs. The DA's office says Joseph Packard shot at somebody.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

It's unclear how the men will argue their innocence. More will come out in the days and weeks ahead as the arrests and court hearings continue.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.