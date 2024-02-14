Multiple Desmond Middle School students fall ill after eating candy believed to be laced with THC

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified says multiple Desmond Middle School students fell ill Tuesday after eating candy laced with what's believed to be THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

In a news release, the district said a student handed out what appeared to be "harmless candy in bright colors."

The students who ate the candy became very intoxicated and showed signs of a health crisis.

The district says a full investigation is underway to underway to determine the extent of the distribution and students will be held accountable.

"Any personal sale of food, candy, or drinks is forbidden in our schools and any type of narcotic distribution is an expellable and arrestable offense," Madera Unified said.