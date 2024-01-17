The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Suspect charged with murder after deadly DUI crash in Fresno County

A driver has been charged with murder after a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

A driver has been charged with murder after a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

A driver has been charged with murder after a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

A driver has been charged with murder after a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has now filed charges against the man accused of causing a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

Ryan Trevino is facing three counts, including murder and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing great bodily injury to a person over 70

The 35-year-old was convicted of DUI in 2007 and 2019 and is pending charges for another DUI arrest in October of last year.

The California Highway Patrol says he was under the influence again on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic on Millerton Road near Marina Drive.

His truck slammed into another pickup, killing the driver, 78-year-old John Tarter.

Tarter's passenger and Trevino were both hospitalized with major injuries.

It appears Trevino has not yet been booked into jail because of his condition.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.