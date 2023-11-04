Murder charges filed for deadly 2022 Highway 99 shooting

A 25-year-old man remains in the Fresno County Jail on a more than million-dollar bail just two days after the California Highway Patrol arrested him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man remains in the Fresno County Jail on a more than million-dollar bail just two days after the California Highway Patrol arrested him.

Aquilla Quincy Bailey III is charged with one count of murder stemming from a deadly shooting over a year ago.

It happened on Highway 99 southbound near Olive Avenue in West Central Fresno in June 2022. Around 5:30 PM, officers say a maroon Chevy Tahoe pulled up next to another car.

That's when authorities told Action News a passenger in the Tahoe started shooting multiple rounds at a Honda Accord.

Freddie Carrasco Jr. was shot inside that car. First responders rushed the 27-year-old to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and he did not survive.

As the investigation halted traffic for hours, Action News cameras captured Carrasco's Accord riddled with bullets -- and a witness said he heard over a dozen gunshots.

"Once officers went on scene, it was discovered it was not an accident," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Bryan Hunt said at the time. "It was actually a freeway shooting that occurred."

The case seemingly went cold for over a year until detectives renewed their push for information in August.

The CHP offered a three thousand dollar reward in the case and released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

Just weeks later, court documents show prosecutors charged Bailey in connection with the shooting, along with Shamon DeJohn Butler and Gracie Mae Snowden.

Butler is already in the state's custody for another matter, and court documents reveal a warrant is out for Snowden's arrest.

In court Friday, the judge continued Bailey's arraignment to November 7, when he hopes the other defendants can be present.

