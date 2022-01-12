Authorities identify 3 kids apparently killed by mother in Merced County apartment

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman accused of killing her three children before attempting to die by suicide in Le Grand.Officials say 31-year-old Patricia Ortiz killed her three children, 8-year-old Anna Ortiz Lara, 5-year-old Matteo Ortiz Lara, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara.The young victims were found dead inside an apartment on Brice Street. Deputies rushed to the scene just after 2 pm."Apparently, there was a gentleman that was screaming for help," says Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff's Office told Action News Wednesday evening.Elias Vargas said he was home when he heard the man screaming then saw him walking back and forth between the complex and Le Grand Elementary, which is just feet away."He said, 'My kids were killed!' so that's when I realized something serious happened there at the house," Vargas said.Maria Elena lives next door to the apartment where the children were found. She says she heard adults arguing from time to time in past, but nothing unusual or concerning recently.Now, neighbors are waiting for answers about how this unthinkable tragedy could have happened in their quiet, small town."I'll just call it a family," Allen said. "Le Grand is more of a family. Everybody in this town knows everybody. It's definitely going to hurt a lot of people."Officials say Ortiz was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says she'll be transported to the county jail for three counts of murder.The children attended Le Grand Elementary. The school released the following statement Thursday: