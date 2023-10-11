Suspect in deadly Fresno shooting in court as key witness testifies

Tywain Robinson pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tywain Robinson pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he is responsible for killing 24-year-old Isaac Jackson in May 2021.

Over two years later, a Fresno judge heard testimony as part of the preliminary hearing in the case against Robinson.

On the stand, Terrell Williams. Action News cannot show his face, but he said he was with Jackson as they conducted a "welfare check" on his niece.

When Jackson knocked on the door of his niece's apartment near South Maple and East Inyo avenues, Williams said the situation turned deadly.

"Less than 45 seconds later, a gunshot," Williams said. "We ran."

Williams said Jackson was shot in the stomach and that the shots continued as they drove away.

Jackson died moments later, and police arrested Robinson after more than a year in Oregon.

Public Defender Scott Baly pushed back on the prosecution's witness on Tuesday.

He attempted to poke holes in Williams' testimony and pressed him on whether he or Jackson had a gun, a possible defense for Robinson's use of deadly force that day.

"You knew Isaac to carry a gun at times. Is that true?" Baly asked. "I don't recall," Williams said.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

