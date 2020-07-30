Coronavirus California

Local museums going creative to keep business afloat during pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, and local museums are feeling the squeeze as well.

Closed for months, organizations like Arte Americas have taken down much of the artwork and artifacts once featured while officials try to come up with creative ways to generate revenue while being shut down by the state.

"Right away when we realized that this was going to be a long time before we could connect with our community again, we went onto social media and to Facebook and Instagram," says Executive Director Ruth Saludes.

A number of live programs, including cooking shows and dance classes, can now be seen on the Arte Americas Facebook page.

Officials say these types of events have helped them stay connected with the community while membership fees and donations continue to come in.

Other organizations like the Fresno Art Museum have also found similar success using social media to raise money.

"I've been able to maintain our bills and payroll through this so far," says Director Michele Pracy.

According to Pracy, the Fresno Art Museum runs on a monthly budget between $12,000 to $18,000.

Federal Coronavirus Aid has helped the museum continue to pay its bills, but a just-released report by the American Alliance of Museums says a third of all American museums will be forced to close for good because of the pandemic.

"I don't think we're going to be a casualty because I have an over staff and there's been no fluff," Pracy said. "It has been a tight wired ship that I've run for five years, so this is nothing new to me and it's not scary."

Officials with Arte Americas also feel confident in their museum's future despite being shutdown for most of 2020

"Although we're struggling financially like everyone else, we will not be one of those museums that folds," Saludes said. "We are well covered with our different grants and all the things we started doing immediately when we knew COVID hit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessarte américascoronavirus californiabusinessmuseumscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
Visalia nursing home facing lawsuit after resident's COVID-19-related death
Central California coronavirus cases
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
Visalia nursing home facing lawsuit after resident's COVID-19-related death
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Fresno County politicians speak out in favor of reopening local schools
Central California coronavirus cases
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
Show More
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, police say
Pint for a Pint Blood Drive takes place this weekend
Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist
3 men injured in drive-by shooting in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News