NAS Lemoore pilots make history as part of all-female Super Bowl flyover team

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl 57. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl 57. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl 57. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl 57. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

History was made prior to kick off on Super Bowl Sunday as the military flyover commemorated 50 years of women in the Navy.

For the first time ever, the military aircraft flying over the game was piloted by all women.

Two of those pilots, Lt. Commander Calli Zimmerman and Lt. Saree Moreno, are from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

They spoke exclusively with Action News and told us what it was like to get the call and how they got game day ready.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime time chance, and it's something we're commemorating something so special for people who have paved the way for us," said Lt. Zimmerman.

"At the end of the day, it's going back to the basics we learned in flight school when we first started. It's being safe being calm in the jet being in the position we need to be," added Lt. Moreno.

The pilots flew in a diamond formation over the stadium at the end of the National Anthem.