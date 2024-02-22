Hundreds of Navy sailors welcomed home in Lemoore after 4-month deployment

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement, emotions and relief filled the air at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

As loved ones welcomed their Navy sailors home from a four-month deployment.

Hundreds of service members across four squadrons were deployed last October to the Western Pacific Ocean.

Among them was Lieutenant Joseph Cox.

His wife Madison was at the base to welcome him home.

"My person is here. We can do life together. He is safe, most importantly, but again, I'm thinking about the families that just sent their people off to take their place," said Madison.

Madison says it was her faith that kept her going throughout her husband's deployment.

"There are absolutely no words that could describe it. It's a combination of a lot of lonely nights, wishing and praying. It's really hard to explain," Madison mentioned, calling his homecoming 'the best feeling in the world.'

For Joseph, he is excited to be back home.

"A lot of anticipation, but it's just like a relief, comforting and calm to be back. It's very comforting. It is our second one in two years, so this is the end of the road for us. There is lots of relief, and we can breathe again," says Lt. Joseph.

Golden Dragons' Commanding officer, Ian Kemp, has been in the Navy for 18 years. This is his fifth deployment.

"What we were able to go out and accomplish is definitely fulfilling. The hard part of it is that it requires you to be separate from your family so it makes the reunion that much sweeter when you get to come home," said Ian.

He is looking forward to spending time with his children again.

"I miss him coming to my sports stuff, and it's good to have him back," Ian's son said.

But like many, Ian says it's a privilege to serve our country.

Madison says that's what makes her admire her husband, Joseph, even more.

"He is the kind of guy who gives 100% to everything he does, whether it's an amazing husband or a fighter pilot, his service to his country is at the forefront of his mind at all times," mentioned Madison as she kept in mind the next group of Navy sailors who will be deployed.

