Loved ones welcome home 40 Navy Pilots at NAS Lemoore

Several families hugged their loved ones tightly at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Tuesday for the deployment homecoming of three aviation squadrons.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several families hugged their loved ones tightly at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Tuesday for the deployment homecoming of three aviation squadrons.

The afternoon was full of emotion and joy for the families.

Almost 40 Navy Pilots returned home after a seven-month deployment.

Aviation squadrons VFA-14, VFA-41, and VFA-151 embarked aboard aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln for seven months.

VFA 14 Commanding Officer Marvin 'Sunshine' Wynn said he couldn't be more appreciative of his squadron.

"VFA-14 is the best squadron on the flight line," he said.

Lauren McCain, the wife of Executive Officer Casey 'Shackle' McCain, said while every deployment has felt different, this one was the first since having kids.

"She is walking now. My son is talking more. That really brought tears to my eyes... It's really hard, you get into some dark areas when you are gone for long, but it builds up to this moment, and coming home makes it worth it," said Casey.

Joy Johnson said this is the longest deployment she had experienced but she couldn't be prouder of her husband Cory.

"It's really great to have a real-life hero as the father of our children, him and all the sailors and pilots, they work so hard," she said.