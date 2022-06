FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the U.S. Navy pilot who was killed in a jet crash last Friday as Lt. Richard Bullock.Navy officials said Bullock's F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during a routine training near Trona in the Mojave Desert, east of Ridgecrest.Bullock was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore. Authorities said he was from the San Diego area."The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock," the Navy said in a statement on Sunday.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.