NASA releases 'haunting' audio clip taken from a black hole 240M light years away

NASA released a "haunting" audio clip taken from a black hole 240 million light years away on its Twitter page this week.

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASA just released eerie audio from a black hole this week and now Twitter is in a tizzy.

The black hole is about 240 million light years away from Earth.

NASA says that in reality, human ears can't actually hear the frequencies - the sound clip shared was boosted exponentially to achieve the resulting sounds.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas, which can be translated into a note. The actual sound from this black hole is about 57 octaves below Middle C on a standard piano keyboard.

The sounds left the Twitter universe "shook."

Users are calling the sounds "100 times more frightening than you could have imagined" and are comparing them to "billions of souls wailing in anguish."

"What in the haunted house?" said ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui.

Maybe something new to add to your Halloween playlist?

