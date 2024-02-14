Once the data was collected, the class turned the trash into artwork, poems and videos filled with what they learned.

Duncan Polytechnical High students collect data on trash in partnership with National Geographic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A handmade Fresno sign, visuals of Earth and a figure made from plastic bags.

These are just a few of the creative ways students at Duncan Polytechnical High School are turning garbage left behind into lessons for others.

Biology teacher Kati Begen led the way.

"We wanted to take the issue with the trash and make it into something beautiful and meaningful to raise awareness for the community to make small sustainable changes," Begen said.

It's all part of a partnership with National Geographic Citizen's Science Projects.

Students collected data based on what types of trash were left on the ground around campus and entered it into an app that goes to Nat Geo.

"Scientists all over the world can access the data that our students collected," Begen said.

Once the data was collected, the class turned the trash into artwork, poems and videos filled with what they learned.

Genesis Flores and her two partners created a robot made out of trash that collects trash.

"Her name was Linda. She has a little bow," Genesis said.

Everything "Linda" is made of was found outside.

And people can learn just by looking at her.

"There's information about here in Fresno about what we can do to clean up after ourselves," Genesis said.

Megan Xiong and her two partners used the trash to create a diorama.

The tree top is made of plastic bags and the rainbow is out of plastic bottle caps.

"We drew their faces sad because it's the world crumbling down because of all the trash and pollution, you know," Megan said.

Megan and Genesis both say they were excited to partner with National Geographic and took away valuable lessons.

"At the end of the day, it's us that are damaging it, so we need to do something about it," Megan said.

All of the hard work led up to Tuesday when students put on a showcase in the school's library to show other students their projects and teach those students what they learned.

You can find the student's data by visiting this website. Click on the 'Organization' menu and select 'National Geographic Education.'

