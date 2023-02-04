Suspect in Selma police officer killing makes first court appearance

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nathaniel Dixon, the man accused of killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., made his first court appearance in a yellow jumpsuit on Friday.

That's something the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says is indicative of inmates that are classified as high risk and violent.

The judge ordered our cameras not show 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon's face in court.

"What they have are some in field show ups... all it does is tell me that identity could be an issue in this case," said Fresno County Senior Public Defender Scott Baly.

Barring any conflicts, Baly will be assigned to the case.

"With this amount of publicity if this were to go to trial we would want to be certain that its tried in a location where this man can get a fair open minded jury to hear the case," Baly said.

Dixon is accused of pulling the trigger of a ghost gun in what investigators call an ambush style attack on Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco while on post release community supervision.

Something Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says he should have never been eligible for.

"Even if he was only to serve 50% of his sentence, he was given credits that he did not earn," she said.

The district attorney's office is seeking a first degree murder charge with enhancements, including murder of a police officer.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, he faces life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Debra Miller, the chief deputy district attorney in the homicide unit, will be trying the case. She stood alongside DA Smittcamp in Friday's press conference vowing to try to help the family heal.

"Nothing that happens in the Fresno County superior court is going to bring him back to their family so part of what we do is try to get justice," she questioned, "What does that mean? What is justice for a Mother who lost her child? What is justice for a father who dreamed of watching his son and worked so hard to support him?"

Dixon is being held in the Fresno County jail, without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 23rd, where he's expected to enter a not-guilty plea.