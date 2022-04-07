National Burrito Day 2022: Deals and discounts from Taco Bell, Chipotle and more

Chipotle is offering a free side of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entree for Chipotle Rewards members.
The Mexican grill is also rolling out a "Burrito Builder" challenge today, exclusively for Roblox players. The first 100,000 people to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to buy an entree.
Back at it. This National Burrito Day 4/7, roll a virtual burrito at the original Chipotle on @Roblox to get one in real life.— Chipotle Est. 1993 (@ChipotleTweets) April 5, 2022
US & CAN, 13+ only. 100K avail. Terms: https://t.co/u1EveKB1vr pic.twitter.com/2bF4BUXp9z
Taco Bell rewards members get a free burrito with any app order of $15 or more. You can also get a free burrito on Grubhub when you spend $15 or more.
New Taco Bell Rewards members also get a freebie for signing up - a Doritos Locos Taco, for a limited time.
Moe's Southwest Grill is offering $5.99 burritos for their loyalty members.
THIS IS NOT A JOKE: IT'S NATIONAL BURRITO DAY! $5.99 burritos to celebrate! Available for loyalty members at your local Moe's.— Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) April 7, 2022
Del Taco is offering buy one, get one free burritos all day.
El Pollo Loco also has a BOGO deal and is offering free delivery, with no minimum purchase required.
The chain is also offering more deals throughout the day.
The BURRITO BLOCK PARTY continues! Loco Rewards Members get a large drink and a burrito for $6!— El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) April 5, 2022
Sign up for this and other offers for #NationalBurritoDay
Qdoba didn't advertise any deals but promoted guac and queso are always free on their burritos.
#NationalBurritoDay is our kinda party. 🕺— QDOBA (@qdoba) April 7, 2022
If that's not enough to make you boogie, today and every day, add guac and queso to your burrito or entree for free! pic.twitter.com/nHXxcZewv7