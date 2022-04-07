Food & Drink

National Burrito Day 2022: Deals and discounts from Taco Bell, Chipotle and more

Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- In honor of National Burrito Day, several restaurants near you and across the country (in case you are traveling) are offering deals.

Chipotle is offering a free side of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entree for Chipotle Rewards members.

The Mexican grill is also rolling out a "Burrito Builder" challenge today, exclusively for Roblox players. The first 100,000 people to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to buy an entree.



Taco Bell rewards members get a free burrito with any app order of $15 or more. You can also get a free burrito on Grubhub when you spend $15 or more.

New Taco Bell Rewards members also get a freebie for signing up - a Doritos Locos Taco, for a limited time.

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering $5.99 burritos for their loyalty members.



Del Taco is offering buy one, get one free burritos all day.

El Pollo Loco also has a BOGO deal and is offering free delivery, with no minimum purchase required.

The chain is also offering more deals throughout the day.



Qdoba didn't advertise any deals but promoted guac and queso are always free on their burritos.



