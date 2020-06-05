free food

Free donuts! Dunkin', Krispy Kreme offer delicious deals for National Donut Day

For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on the go, but Friday highlights the past wartime value of doughnuts (or donuts).

The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day.

The Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War I.

These ladies were called the Salvation Army Lassies.

They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.

Now, doughnuts commonly boost the morale of those craving a sweet fix.

At Dunkin', you can get a free donut, as they spell it, with the purchase of a beverage.



At Krispy Kreme, you can get a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate the day.In fact, Krispy Kreme has been celebrating all week long - giving out free doughnuts since Monday!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'krispy kremedunkin' donutsdonuts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Online applications for free food for California kids are now open
Madera gas station owner gifts free meals to families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car catches fire, 4 in hospital after crash in southwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno city council votes to ban anyone without masks from City Hall
Ex-Fresno Police deputy chief Keith Foster released from prison
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Fresno, health officials say
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Tulare Co. works to test all nursing home residents, staff for COVID-19
Show More
Valley mom heartbroken after gift to late daughter stolen from cemetery
Table Mountain Casino reopens Monday at 25% capacity
ArtHop suspended until Fresno enters Phase 4
2 historic homes destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno
Army National Guard captain from Merced approached by Keke Palmer in viral video
More TOP STORIES News