Enter all national parks for free this Saturday in honor of National Park Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can enjoy the beautiful sights at Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks without paying a fee.

Entry to every national park will be waived Saturday as part of the kick-off to National Park Week.

The free admission offer applies to more than 400 parks across the U.S.

The waived entry fee does not cover costs for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

And if you are planning to visit Yosemite, you'll still need to book a reservation first.

Yosemite National Park brought back its reservation earlier this month to help manage congestion at the park.

From April 13 to June 30 and August 17 through October 27, a reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays.

Between July 1 and August 16, you will need a reservation every day.

You can go to the National Parks site to see if there are any openings to book.