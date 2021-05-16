Society

Celebration of Native American culture held in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration of Native American culture and traditions took place at an event called "Go Native" in the South Valley.

It happened Saturday morning at the Kaweah Oaks Preserve in Visalia.

Organizers say the event is a rare opportunity to meet the region's Native Americans who celebrate their culture annually at the preserve.

It featured a ceremony and blessing, basket weaving, drumming, classes, and hikes.

They say after seeing the success of the event, they have already decided to bring it back for another round next year.
