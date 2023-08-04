Fresno art exhibit highlighting Native American elders and culture

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A powerful exhibit highlighting Native American culture is being shown Thursday night at Fresno City Hall.

"These are just some of the elders that we painted this year. For example, this is Ron Good. I had the opportunity to attend one of his teachings," explained Bobby Von Martin, exhibit organizer and artist.

For half a decade, Von Martin and his wife Soupie have put together the Honor Your Elders Art Exhibit inside Fresno City Hall.

The couple says it can be a powerfully emotional experience for many who come out to see the art.

"We see families crying, and it touches your heart when you start to talk to them and how they feel about it all and seeing their reactions, it's a beautiful thing," said Von Martin.

Von Martin is the artist behind every piece, and he says for him, it's about honoring tribal elders and sharing their stories.

"We have Tachi, Tule, Chuckchansi, Mono, pretty much all the local tribes, and I honor my people from Oklahoma."

Von Martin says his art is also a way to keep critical topics alive, like the MMIW movement, which stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

"That is what the red handprint is. It's basically saying we no longer have to be silenced. We can talk about these issues, they're hard issues, but we are here to stop the silence," explained Von Martin.

At the exhibit, over $10,000 worth of art will be gifted to local elders.

There will also be native drumming, singing, dancing, food, giveaways, and more at the event.

The exhibit will run until 8 pm, but organizers say in previous years, it's stayed open until 9 pm.

