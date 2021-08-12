sharks

'Hold my beer': Man catches great white shark on Nauset Beach, Cape Cod

Matt Pieciak was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and trying to catch some fish
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Cape Cod shark: Man catches great white while fishing in MA

ORLEANS, Mass. -- A Massachusetts man nearly caught a great white shark on the beach over the weekend.

It started off as an average day on Nauset Beach, located on Cape Cod in Orleans, Massachusetts, for Matt Pieciak, surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent, WCVB reported.

"I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him, the tip of it was bending, and from there we just kind of ran over to it," Pieciak said.

Pieciak politely asked his cousin to "hold my beer" before realizing he'd hooked a great white.

RELATED: 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl speaks out after being bitten by shark in Ocean City, Maryland
EMBED More News Videos

Jordan Prushinsk was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.



"Right when the line went tight you could see a big gray shadow, and we all immediately knew it was probably a great white," he said.

Not only the shadow, but a tail fin and a dorsal fin, exciting beachgoers and drawing a crowd.

"He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it, disappeared into the depths of the ocean I guess," Pieciak said.

Pieciak believes this all began when the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

"There is no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbeachessharksu.s. & worldfishing
SHARKS
Florida shark attack caught on video
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
Pa. girl speaks out after shark encounter in Ocean City, Maryland
Explore New Jersey's 'City under the Sea'
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News