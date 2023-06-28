Families reunite during homecoming at Naval Air Station Lemoore

Families reunited with their loved ones who were part of a nearly seven-month deployment from the Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The Fighting Redcocks is one of the four Strike Fighter Squadrons deployed.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families have been reunited with their loved ones who were part of a nearly seven-month deployment from the Naval Air Station Lemoore to the Western Pacific on the USS Nimitz.

Tuesday morning, loved ones anxiously waited to hug the men and women of the Fighting Redcocks Squadron.

"We were on the USS Nimitz part of a Carrier Striker. The Nimitz is the oldest nuclear carrier left in the navy, and she is still chugging along," said Luke Edwards, commanding officer of the Fighting Redcocks.

Commanding Officer, Luke Edwards, says his team has a lot to be proud of.

"Every squadron is awesome, but of course, I am biased, and I think the Redcocks are the best on the airing, and it was a pleasure serving alongside all the sailors and officers," said Edwards.

His wife says although this is the 5th deployment they have experienced, being away for months at a time hasn't gotten any easier.

"I got really emotional, and I wasn't prepared for it, and each time is different and I am just really happy he is back," explained Ashley Edwards, Luke's wife.

For Kara Tiller and Arielle Pickett, this was the first deployment for them and their other half.

"It was rough and times that were lonely but I think having the strength to know what they are out there doing for the country makes it all worth it," said Kara.

"Just to see him, hug him, have dinner together, drive home together, anything...I am looking forward to that and not being alone anymore," added Arielle.

Arielle's wife is one of a handful of women on the squadron and says they're (ARIELL'S PRONOUN) beyond proud of the representation she carries with her.

"There is two women flying together, which rarely happens, and both part of the LGBTQ community is even rarer. I think it's amazing for the community," said Arielle.

Wednesday will be a lot busier as nearly 1,000 sailors will also be coming home.

