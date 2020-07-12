missing person

Search of lake for missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera to resume today

LOS ANGELES -- The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacelebritydrowningu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search continues for 'Glee' star believed to have drowned
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
'She would never leave her campsite a mess': Family of missing woman speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dead after crash involving big rig and 6 cars in Merced County
Evacuation order issued near Corrine Lake due to vegetation fire in Madera Co.
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
26-year-old Madera woman killed after crashing car, landing inside canal
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Show More
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions
Northeast Fresno church helping kids prepare for upcoming school year
Cooling centers open in Fresno, Merced today
More TOP STORIES News