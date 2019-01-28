Winston-Salem man gets more than 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to, from bus stop

A NC man has been sentenced to more than 100 years for molesting a young girl while driving her to, from bus stop.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a young girl for months while driving her to and from a school bus stop.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Forsyth County jury found 45-year-old Gabriel Lynn Burns guilty on Friday of statutory sex offense by an adult offender and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Burns sexually abused the girl repeatedly from between November 2016 and March 2017.

Glanton said Burns touched the girl inappropriately numerous times and would molest the girl every day during those trips to and from the school bus stop and in the house, either in her bedroom or his bedroom.

Burns denied the allegations in his testimony.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
