Nearly 100 charged in massive Houston marriage fraud scheme

HOUSTON, Texas -- Federal prosecutors in Houston say nearly 100 people have been charged in a massive marriage fraud scheme, and a family in Southwest Houston is at the heart of the indictment.

A federal grand jury has indicted 96 people in the alleged scheme with operations in Houston and Vietnam.

The charges allege that the mastermind behind the scam is Ashley Yen Nguyen AKA Duyen, 53, of Houston.

Prosecutors say Nguyen operated the Houston-based organization out of her home on High Star Drive and had associates operating throughout Texas and Vietnam.

Prosecutors say the scam involved the creation of sham marriages in order to illegally obtain immigration status.

"These arrests mark the culmination of a comprehensive year-long multi-agency investigation into one of the largest alleged marriage fraud conspiracies ever documented in the Houston area," said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. "By working together with our partners from various federal law enforcement agencies we have sent a resounding message that we are united in our effort to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations that seek to circumvent U.S. law by fraudulent means."

In court Monday, Nguyen, her daughter, and her common-law husband were among a dozen defendants who made their first appearance.

Nguyen's daughter was granted bond, but Nguyen and her common-law husband were ordered held pending trial.

"The government in these detention hearings always try to make these salacious kind of statements and arguments," said Nguyen's defense attorney Mar Carter. "They were also making a point to let the judge know she is a naturalized citizen that is somehow less than someone born here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marriagefraudimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News