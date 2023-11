In October, the Fresno community lost a woman who dedicated her life to making the city both safe and neighborly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In October, the Fresno community lost a woman who dedicated her life to making the city both safe and neighborly.

Roslyn "Roz" Clark co-founded Fresno's Neighborhood Watch with her husband, Fred.

Family members say she died peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded by loved ones.

Now, her Neighborhood Watch family is coming together to honor her memory.