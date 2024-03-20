New Neighborhood Watch signs to be placed across Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighborhood Watch signs will soon be coming to new areas of Fresno County.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to spend $6,000 to create signs for county islands and rural areas.

The signs will include the Fresno County Sheriff's Office logo and contact information.

This would supply about 100 signs which is what the need was. I know we looped in the sheriff's office and they approved of the design. Because it has to talk about the support from law enforcement on Neighborhood Watch and then also, the county website," said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau.

The money for the signs is coming from Brandau's district funds.