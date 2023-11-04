Inaugural fundraiser honoring founder of Fresno's Neighborhood Watch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement and community members gathered in Madera, to honor the legacy of Roselyn 'Roz' Clark, the co-founder of Fresno's Neighborhood Watch.

Clark died last month after a brief illness, but her legacy lives on in the first-ever "Embrace the Legacy: Roz Clark Neighborhood Watch Awards."

Some called Roz Clark a little giant because she was small, but her work that started making the community safer in the 1970s is still making a huge impact today.

While organizers fully expected her to be at the fundraiser, they knew her spirit surrounded them.

"Relentless," said Mary Haskin, Executive Director of Fresno Police and Neighborhood Watch. "Because when she knew something was important, she found a way to accomplish the task."

That's how Roselyn Roz Clark is being remembered at Friday night's first-ever "Embrace the Legacy," fundraiser.

"She was that bridge, she started neighborhood watch here in Fresno, but then she also started organizing the communities," said Fresno Police Chief, Paco Balderrama.

In addition to starting the program, Haskin says she was a servant leader for the community and the Fresno police department.

"She helped raise money so they have a helicopter and horses and K9s," said Haskin.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says Clark made police chief's jobs easier with her duty to make communities safer.

"I think the most important thing to me is that her legacy doesn't go to waste, it doesn't die with her, it carries on and continues on to make this community better," said Chief Balderrama.

That lasting legacy, now living on through the inaugural Roz Clark Legacy Awards.

"So that they can stop and question if they don't know her, 'hmm who's that,'" said Haskin. "So maybe her example will inspire generations going forward."

One of seven people being honored in her name is Jim Lloyd. He is the captain of his local watch group in Northwest Fresno and says his service stemmed from the local icon.

"I wanted to replicate what Roz was doing in her neighborhood, in our neighborhood," said Jim Lloyd, Award recipient.

Lloyd hosts food drives in his community and says when you are there for each other, it can make a difference in the morale of everyone on the block.

"As people get to know Roz Clark and certainly her legacy, if we can inspire others, to reach out and love their neighbor as well, it doesn't take a lot," said Lloyd.

While Clark died at the age of 89, Haskin says she never stopped fighting for what she thought was important.

"She left the planet the same way, in charge and feisty," said Haskin.

They plan on having this event every year for the years to come.

If you're interested in creating a neighborhood watch in your community, you can find more information here.

