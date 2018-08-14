New kind of specialized travel, designed to make road trip more memorable

Kim-Marie Evans does not just get in the car and go when it comes to road trips."If you plan ahead, you can get into a town and when you pull in, you're tired and you're dusty--like, a wonderful bellmen and unloads your children and there's a nice bed waiting for you, and you hit the spa, and it really feels amazing," said Kim-Marie Evans.She is all about luxury when she travels, and even has a website where she documents her experiences at four-star hotels and award-winning restaurants.The kinds of experiences new companies now offer in tailor-made trips that are all the rage with roadies.EXP Journeys, all roads north and black tomato are just a few companies now offering the option to have someone else plan out your path with a to-die-for to-do list."A lot of detail, a lot of thinking going into these road trips with actual excursions or stops at favorite places. They want to stay at very luxurious accommodations and dine at exquisite restaurants," said AAA Doug Shupe.He is with AAA. which could be considered the king of the road when it comes to guidance on your getaway. The motor club even has an app to help you find the best restaurants and resorts when you are on the road.Or, point out the perfect pit stop on your journey. The AAA app is free, but other itineraries can cost you hundreds of dollars a day."A lot of people decide, you know I'm going to save so much money on airfare by packing the family or the group of friends up in the car, so I can actually spend that money on more luxurious accommodations," said Shupe.Kim-Marie considers it money well spent."But you also don't want to get to where you're going and have somebody say, 'Oh My Gosh, you didn't see the waterfall?' It was only right there off the road but you didn't know it," said Evans.