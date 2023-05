Stephen Hicks talks to Saints reporter Erin Summers about the first week of offseason activities for New Orleans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stephen Hicks talks to Saints reporter Erin Summers about the first week of offseason activities for New Orleans, which includes former Bulldog quarterbacks Derek Carr and Jake Haener.

Carr has reunited with his first NFL head coach, Dennis Allen, and reconnected with Jon Gruden as well in preparing for his new team, while Haener has made headlines for his poses and potential at the position.