New pesticide regulation raises health concerns for farming communities, environmental advocates say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A move by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is upsetting communities across Central California.

"This to us -- signals a degree of environmental discrimination," said Angel Garcia

Garcia is the co-director of the statewide coalition - Californians for Pesticide Reform.

The group has been raising awareness about DPR's new policy for Telone -- or 1,3-Dichloropropene.

It allows for using the pesticide at -- what the group is calling -- a dangerous level.

"This is a pesticide that's linked to cancer," Garcia explained. "It's a pesticide that's banned in 34 other countries, and yet, the Department of Pesticide Regulation continues to sort of allow for a risk level that is 14 times more than what our very own state cancer experts' suggestion."

DPR determined exposure to 0.56 parts per billion of Telone presents "No Significant Risk."

Meanwhile, the State's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment determined exposure to 0.04 parts per billion is at risk for cancer.

According to Garcia, the communities with long-term health risks include those working on or living near farmland. According to the group, the community is disproportionately Latino.

"A lot of times these communities have a high composition of mixed-status households, farmworkers, sometimes recent arrivals," Garcia said.

The group hopes to see DPR align its pesticide use threshold with the state's health experts, and eventually see Telone not be used.

Action News reached out to the Department of Pesticide Regulation, but has yet to hear back.

