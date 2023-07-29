The city of Fresno is one step closer to finishing its work to create safer streets for cyclists in Central Fresno.

New traffic pattern for Palm Avenue in Central Fresno

You may have noticed crews out this week, preparing Palm Avenue from Dakota Avenue to H Street for a protected bikeway.

Crews are re-striping the street with a new traffic pattern, reducing the lanes on Palm Avenue to one-way, each way.

That work is expected to be completed tonight, July 28.

A bikeway will also be added to portions of Belmont Avenue.

That painting is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The city says the bikeway should be finished by mid-October.