New Year baby born at Adventist Health Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the newest additions to the world to start 2024 came from the Central Valley.

Baby Angel Mateo Ruano was born at Adventist Health Reedley at 2:29 am on Monday.

Angel was born at seven pounds and three ounces.

Parents Vanessa and Osvaldo are thrilled to start the new year with a new addition.

Congratulations to the happy family!