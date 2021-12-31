Tips for keeping your New Year's fitness resolution on track

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your New Year's resolution is to get back in shape, fitness expert Rhonda Murphy has some tips to get you started and stay motivated.Rhonda says the key to living a healthier lifestyle is consistency and starting small.Don't worry about how much weight you can lift or how long you can run for -- instead, work on staying physically active for just 20 minutes a day.Even something as simple as walking around the block will help keep you motivated, especially in the beginning."We're working on your cardio, we're getting the heart and the lungs healthy," she said. "Once we work on that base, then you'll feel stronger when you start to lift weights or if you're doing some stretches or something like that. You want to have a nice foundation to start."Rhonda reminds us that losing weight takes time and there are a number of different ways to reach our goals."The older clientele, the biggest thing is they want to feel better, they want to have more energy, they want to be able to sleep better," she said. "It's little things like working on their balance, working on that flexibility really helps out because they're in it for the long haul."Jennifer Keran of Fresno tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle and says finding an exercise buddy is another great way to stay on track."If you have a friend who's on the same schedule as you and the two of you can get together or even a consistent time that you go to the gym, you'll meet people the same time you are," she said.While working out is key to a healthy lifestyle, Rhonda says your diet is just as important."Increase your water and look at your food as fuel," she said. "That's what it is -- it's not a comfort, it's not your friend, it's fuel."