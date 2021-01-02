Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first day of 2021 brought many people to Fresno's Woodward Park to leave a tough year behind them and run toward a better future."I want 2021 to be different from 2020," says Steve Lam.While many fitness clubs remain closed due to pandemic restrictions, plenty of people are bundling up and hitting the pavement for physical activity.After being cooped up in the house, this Fresno family is exercising their bodies and minds for overall health."In the house you just get crammed up and eat a lot and sleep, you don't get as much exercise," says Rasleen and Sukhraj Kaur. "You don't have as many resources since we are not physically in school, so it's even more important to take care of your mental health."Fitness Expert Rhonda Murphy says mental and physical health go hand-in-hand -- she says exercise is important for the brain."As soon as you're done with that zoom call, as soon as you're done getting off that phone, take 10 seconds and take a deep breath," she said. "Open up that rib cage and really pull those shoulders blades back. Get that chin off your chest, pull everything back and you're going to feel better just by doing that because you're going to be taking in more oxygen."While some people have already started to tackle their New Years Resolutions, other have resolved to not make promises at all."I don't have any," says Arjan Johl. "I don't really perceive things that way. I'm kind of just always attacking life."Joel says he wants to continue training and focusing on his daily goals -- not just because it's a new year.Murphy agrees -- setting small goals that get results."Just keep plugging away," she said. "Do a little something every day and it'll make the difference at the end."If you are working out at home -- Murphy suggests to focus on your balance, your flexibility and your strength.