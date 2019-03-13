Newport Beach man at center of college cheating scandal puts $2.5M home for sale

EMBED <>More Videos

William "Rick" Singer is the Newport Beach college admissions counselor at the center of a multi-million dollar college cheating scandal.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- William "Rick" Singer is the Newport Beach college admissions counselor at the center of a multi-million dollar college cheating scandal.

Up until last week, the 59-year-old ran a tutoring center and charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, out of his $2.5 million home - which is now for sale.

"It was just kind of sudden and abrupt," said Singer's neighbor, Carn Darrow. "I said I saw you put your house up for sale. We are sorry to see you going. He did tell us because of taxes in the state of California and business."

Darrow said Singer was neighborly and would often encourage her children to work hard at school and sports.

On one occasion he spoke to Darrow's husband about his business.

"He kind of explained to me (he) would help potential athletes get into college... different colleges," said Brian Darrow.

But federal prosecutors say Singer's charity was a front used to help wealthy parents get their children into elite universities using bribery and lies.

One woman who lives in Singer's neighbor but asked not to be identified said the scheme is not new in her affluent community.

"We were just surprised that there were kids from the private high schools that would get extra time on the SAT.... they got extra time and then they got into all these incredible schools," she said.

According to the federal criminal complaint Singer would direct his clients to have their children tested for a learning disability to allow them more time on the college entrance exams.

Singer would also direct his clients to have their children take their tests at one of two facilities. Those clients would pay $15,000 to $75,000 to Singer to bribe test administrators at those two sites.

"I think it is really unfair they are paying mass amounts of money to have their kids doing this. It takes an insane amount of privilege to be able to do that as well," said Tihina Bulut, a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Singer is out on $500,000 bail. Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize some of Singer's assets under federal racketeering charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countycheatingcollegescamfraud
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
Teens kill 6, themselves in Brazil school shooting: Officials
4 of the top 10 cities known for aggressive driving are in California
Suspect allegedly bit off bar bouncer's pinky finger when he was denied entry
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
Ex-priest defrocked for sex abuse killed in his home
Show More
High school security guard accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Newsom's halt on executions expected to generate political opposition
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
More TOP STORIES News