Nick Cannon's 'Wild 'N Out' Live tour coming to Fresno in April

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans of Nick Cannon's 2005 show, "Wild 'N Out," now have a chance to see the show live in Fresno this spring.

The comedian will bring his "Wild 'N Out Live" North American tour to the Save Mart Center on April 5 at 8:30 p.m.

The popular MTV show features Cannon hosting two teams in an improv competition, who each battle with comedy to win.

The upcoming tour will feature stand-up performances by fan-favorite cast members, a game segment that engages the audience, and live performances from hip hop stars.

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $29.50.
