Society

Fresno City College student raising awareness about autism through music

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College student wants to bring a little 'musical healing' to everyone during the pandemic and raise awareness about an important issue.

In the above video, Nico Vargas can be heard singing the Cyndi Lauper classic 'True Colors'.

He's using the song to promote Autism Awareness Month this April.

Nico and his twin brother Diego both have autism and they believe autism is a strength, not a disability.

The young singer also wants his song to bring hope during the current crisis.

"I just wanna bring some peace and sunshine in the midst of this situation... and I hope you enjoy this cover," Nico said.

Nico's cover version of "True Colors" will be released Friday morning featuring artwork by special needs students in Fresno County.

Click here to listen to his cover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoautismfresno city college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News