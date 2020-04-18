Fresno City College student raising awareness about autism through music

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College student wants to bring a little 'musical healing' to everyone during the pandemic and raise awareness about an important issue.
In the above video, Nico Vargas can be heard singing the Cyndi Lauper classic 'True Colors'.
He's using the song to promote Autism Awareness Month this April.
Nico and his twin brother Diego both have autism and they believe autism is a strength, not a disability.
The young singer also wants his song to bring hope during the current crisis.
"I just wanna bring some peace and sunshine in the midst of this situation... and I hope you enjoy this cover," Nico said.
Nico's cover version of "True Colors" will be released Friday morning featuring artwork by special needs students in Fresno County.
Click here to listen to his cover.
