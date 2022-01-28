FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new type of senior assisted living facility exclusively designed to treat senior COVID patients is opening in northwest Fresno.
"We see the hospitals are full, there are no beds and people laying in the hallway. They're looking for places to go. This is a start," said event director Vanita Kemp.
The idea behind Nina's Senior Home is to welcome COVID patients into a comfortable environment where they'll receive around-the-clock treatment from trained professionals and medical staff.
Owner Nina Kunzler saw a need in the community and decided to open this COVID specific home to help ease some of the burden on hospitals and families unable to provide proper care for older relatives.
"It's been great. I have a lot of people calling and a lot of people interested to come. I do expect people to start moving in," Kunzler said.
Nina's Home can treat up to 10 people at a time for 14 days.
Most of the patients get referred by hospital social workers and skilled nursing facilities.
"They go to the hospital and once the hospital releases them, they may need to do a quarantine period. Nina opened this space so they can come here, quarantine, get their 24-hour care, have meals, have one-on-ones and let them know they're just not thrown away," Kemp said.
Patients will remain at Nina's home throughout the quarantine process until they test negative and are medically released.
It is up to the individual to pay out of pocket for the care received that could cost up to a few thousand dollars.
For more information, visit their website.
Senior assisted living facility opening for those who test positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News